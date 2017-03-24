Wednesday 13 in spooky video for What The Night Brings

Wednesday 13 has released a video for his brand new track What The Night Brings.

It’s the first song taken from his upcoming album Condolences, which will launch on June 2 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Wednesday 13 says: “I’m really excited to unveil the new video for What The Night Brings. It kicks off our new album and really sets the tone for the rest of it.

“We worked on the video with director Matt Zane and he really helped bring a spooky vibe. The song reminds me of a heavy metal version of The Nightmare Before Christmas theme!

“It was also a lot of fun filming the extra scenes too, where I get to dress up like a demon at a ritual! I never knew that singing with fangs would be so difficult, but I made it work!”

Condolences is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles through the official Nuclear Blast online store. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Wednesday 13 Condolences tracklist

Last Rites What The Night Brings Cadaverous Blood Sick Good Riddance You Breathe, I Kill Omen Amen Cruel To You Eulogy XIII Prey For Me Lonesome Road To Hell Condolences Death Infinity

Mar 24: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia

Mar 25: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

May 30: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Jun 04: Leipzig Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Germany

Jun 05: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Jun 08: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Jun 09: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

