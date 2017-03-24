Wednesday 13 in spooky video for What The Night Brings

Wednesday 13 has released a video for his brand new track What The Night Brings.
It’s the first song taken from his upcoming album Condolences, which will launch on June 2 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
Wednesday 13 says: “I’m really excited to unveil the new video for What The Night Brings. It kicks off our new album and really sets the tone for the rest of it.
“We worked on the video with director Matt Zane and he really helped bring a spooky vibe. The song reminds me of a heavy metal version of The Nightmare Before Christmas theme!
“It was also a lot of fun filming the extra scenes too, where I get to dress up like a demon at a ritual! I never knew that singing with fangs would be so difficult, but I made it work!”
Condolences is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles through the official Nuclear Blast online store. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
- Malevolence announce European headline tour
- Tool in talks to bring material to streaming services
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
- Mastodon bare their souls in the new issue of Metal Hammer
Wednesday 13 Condolences tracklist
- Last Rites
- What The Night Brings
- Cadaverous
- Blood Sick
- Good Riddance
- You Breathe, I Kill
- Omen Amen
- Cruel To You
- Eulogy XIII
- Prey For Me
- Lonesome Road To Hell
- Condolences
- Death Infinity
Wednesday 13 2017 tour dates
Mar 24: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia
Mar 25: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia
May 30: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Jun 04: Leipzig Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Germany
Jun 05: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Jun 08: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Jun 09: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jun 10: Download Festival, UK