Tool in talks to bring material to streaming services

Tool are in talks with streaming services to release their music digitally for the very first time.

Bloomberg reports that Maynard James Keenan and co are in discussions with the major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music to make their back catalogue available in time for the launch of their highly anticipated fifth album.

Tool are one of the few major artists to not have their material available digitally, with their albums Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days only out on CD and vinyl.

In recent years the Beatles, AC/DC and Steven Wilson reversed their stances against streaming services and made their back catalogues available.

A report in September last year showed that revenue from music streaming from services including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer grew in the UK by 49% compared with figures from 2015.

On the flip side, many in the music industry including Trent Reznor, Nikki Sixx, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Steely Dan and Van Halen’s manager Irving Azoff have slammed YouTube for their business model – saying they don’t pay artists a fair rate for hosting videos and streams.

Tool are currently working on what will be their fifth studio album and recently announced a 10-date North American tour, which will kick off at the Fairfax Eaglebank Arena on May 24. Find the dates below.

Tool 2017 North American tour

May 24: Fairfax Eaglebank Arena, VA

May 27: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

May 28: Boston Calling Festival, MA

May 30: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

May 31: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Jun 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 04: New York Randall’s Island Park, NY

Jun 05: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Jun 07: Clarkston DTR Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 08: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

