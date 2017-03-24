Malevolence announce European headline tour

Malevolence have announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.
The dates have been scheduled to coincide with the release of their new album Self Supremacy, which will be released on May 19 via BDHW Records.
The run of shows will kick off in Glasgow, UK, on May 26 and wrap up on June 17 in Roeselare, Belgium, with No Zodiac and Revulsion joining Malevolence on the road.
Malevolence say: “We are very excited to get back out on the road again and see all our friends across Europe.
“We can’t wait to show everyone our new material showcased in a brand new set, as well as some new exclusive merch and some other surprises which you’ll have to come along to find out what they are.
“We’re also bringing out Arizona hard hitters No Zodiac and Glasgow’s very own Revulsion, as well as featuring some very special local guests on each show! Come along, hit the pit and jump on someone’s head!”
Earlier this week, Malevolence released a graphic video for Self Supremacy track Slave To Satisfaction.
Self Supremacy is available to pre-order now.
- Satyricon announce 2017 European tour
- Tool in talks to bring material to streaming services
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
- Mastodon bare their souls in the new issue of Metal Hammer
Malevolence 2017 European tour dates
May 26: Glasgow G2, UK
May 27: Newcastle University Students Union, UK
May 28: Manchester Rebellion, UK
May 29: Cardiff Fuel Rock Club, UK
May 30: Nottingham The Maze, UK
May 31: Birmingham Mama Roux’s, UK
Jun 01: London The Dome, UK
Jun 02: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany
Jun 03: Dresden Konk Klub, Germany
Jun 04: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Jun 05: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Jun 06: Munich Backstage, Germany
Jun 07: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Jun 08: Wien Viper Room, Austria
Jun 10: Leipzig Alte Damenhandschuhfabrik, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
Jun 14: Hannover Mephisto, Germany
Jun 15: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Jun 16: Goes Podium 0113, Netherlands
Jun 17: Roeselare De Verlichte Geest, Belgium
Malevolence Self Supremacy tracklist
- Self Supremacy
- Trial By Fire
- Severed Ties
- Wasted Breath
- Body Count
- 4am On West St
- Slave To Satisfaction
- Spineless
- True Colours
- Outnumbered
- Low Life