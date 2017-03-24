Malevolence announce European headline tour

Malevolence have announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.

The dates have been scheduled to coincide with the release of their new album Self Supremacy, which will be released on May 19 via BDHW Records.

The run of shows will kick off in Glasgow, UK, on May 26 and wrap up on June 17 in Roeselare, Belgium, with No Zodiac and Revulsion joining Malevolence on the road.

Malevolence say: “We are very excited to get back out on the road again and see all our friends across Europe.

“We can’t wait to show everyone our new material showcased in a brand new set, as well as some new exclusive merch and some other surprises which you’ll have to come along to find out what they are.

“We’re also bringing out Arizona hard hitters No Zodiac and Glasgow’s very own Revulsion, as well as featuring some very special local guests on each show! Come along, hit the pit and jump on someone’s head!”

Earlier this week, Malevolence released a graphic video for Self Supremacy track Slave To Satisfaction.

Self Supremacy is available to pre-order now.

May 26: Glasgow G2, UK

May 27: Newcastle University Students Union, UK

May 28: Manchester Rebellion, UK

May 29: Cardiff Fuel Rock Club, UK

May 30: Nottingham The Maze, UK

May 31: Birmingham Mama Roux’s, UK

Jun 01: London The Dome, UK

Jun 02: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Jun 03: Dresden Konk Klub, Germany

Jun 04: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jun 05: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Jun 06: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jun 07: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Jun 08: Wien Viper Room, Austria

Jun 10: Leipzig Alte Damenhandschuhfabrik, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Jun 14: Hannover Mephisto, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jun 16: Goes Podium 0113, Netherlands

Jun 17: Roeselare De Verlichte Geest, Belgium

Malevolence Self Supremacy tracklist

Self Supremacy Trial By Fire Severed Ties Wasted Breath Body Count 4am On West St Slave To Satisfaction Spineless True Colours Outnumbered Low Life

