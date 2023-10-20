"We have some very big songs!" Elbow announce new album and tour dates for 2024

Elbow have announced that they will release a brand new, as yet untitled album, next year, and will tour arenas in support of the album in May.

It will be the band's tenth studio album, their first since 2021's Flying Dream 1, and the band's first arena tour since 2018.

"We love the intimacy of theatres, but we have some very big songs and the electricity of 20,000 people singing along cannot be denied," say the band. "So, the big rooms it is and big shows they will be. Can’t wait to see everybody again."

The band have recorded what wil be their tenth studio album in various locations, including their individual studios in Manchester and London and then during a period together in the Cotswolds. Production and mixing were finalised at Blueprint Studios, Salford, central to all Elbow albums.

Fans can register for a ticket pre-sale for the arena tour from Friday 20th October by pre-ordering a special limited edition of the new album from the band's website. The pre-sale will go live on Wednesday 25th October at 10am. Tickets for the shows are available on general sale from Friday 27th October.

You can see the dates below.

May 7: Brighton Centre

May 9: London The O2

May 10: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro

May 12: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 14: Manchester Co-op Live

May15: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena