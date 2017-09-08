Watch video for Act Of Defiance’s explosive new track Overexposure

Act Of Defiance have released a video for their new track Overexposure.

It’s the latest material lifted from their upcoming album Old Scars, New Wounds which will arrive on September 29 via Metal Blade Records and follows M.I.A. which came out last month.

The lineup features ex Megadeth members Chris Broderick on guitar and Shawn Drover on drums. They’re joined by ex-Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek and Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand.

Broderick says: “Overexposure is a track about not selling out and maintaining convictions about your art. I think this song has a great chorus and flows extremely well.

“As for the solo, I wanted it to start very melodic and build to the end where it erupts in intensity. Henry wrote all of the lyrics and most of the music to this song – it is a testament to his musicality and artistic integrity.”

He adds: “For the video we enlisted and tortured Vince Edwards from Metal Blade Records to film it and he killed it – in a good way! The dark filtering, camera work and edits match the intensity of the song and give it life.”

Old Scars, New Wounds is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Act Of Defiance Old Scars, New Wounds tracklist

M.I.A. Molten Core Overexposure The Talisman Lullaby Of Vengeance Circle Of Ashes Reborn Conspiracy Of The Gods Another Killing Spree Broken Dialect Rise Of Rebellion

