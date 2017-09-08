The Used return with new album The Canyon

The Used have confirmed that they’ll release their new album titled The Canyon later this year.

The follow-up to 2014’s Imaginary Enemy is set to arrive on October 27 via Hopeless Records.

Vocalist Bert McCracken says: “I’ve learned as an artist that a great idea is such a gift. If I don’t stop whatever it is I’m doing, even if while driving, if I don’t pull over at that moment, then maybe I didn’t deserve the idea to begin with.

“I learned to respect and worship the ideas in that way, that they are and will always be something sacred. Stopping in that moment was a brand new approach for us during this process.”

To mark the album announcement, The Used have released a video for new track Over And Over Again.

Find the cover art and tracklist for The Canyon below. The Used will head out on the road with Glassjaw across the US at the end of October.

The Used The Canyon tracklist

For You Cold War Telescreen Broken Windows Rise Up Lights Vertigo Cave Pretty Picture Funeral Post Upper Falls The Divine Absence (This Is Water) Selfies In Aleppo Moving The Mountain (Odysseus Surrenders) Over and Over Again The Quiet War Moon-Dream The Nexus About You (No Songs Left to Sing) The Mouth Of The Canyon

Oct 27: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Oct 28: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Oct 30: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 31: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

Nov 02: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Nov 03: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Nov 05: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Nov 07: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Nov 08: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 12: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Nov 14: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 15: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Nov 17: San Antonio The Vibes Event Center, TX

Nov 18: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Nov 19: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Nov 21: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Nov 24: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Nov 25: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 28: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR

Nov 29: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

