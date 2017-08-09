Watch video for new Act Of Defiance track M.I.A.

Act Of Defiance have released a video for their new track titled M.I.A (Mis-Information Age).

It’s the first material lifted from their upcoming album Old Scars, New Wounds which will arrive on September 29 via Metal Blade Records. It’s the follow-up to their 2015 debut Birth And The Burial.

The Act Of Defiance lineup features former Megadeth members Chris Broderick on guitar and Shawn Drover on drums. They’re joined by ex-Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek and Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand.

Speaking about some of the new tracks, Broderick explains: “Mis-Information Age is very applicable in today’s social climate, where we can no longer blindly trust the source of facts that determine our view.

“It asserts that we should be skeptical, making sure we have the truth and not someone’s propaganda, while Broken Dialect conveys the idea that people can no longer hold a conversation with each other where their views differ, instead turning to sources that only support the view they want to hold on to.”

Old Scars, New Wounds is said to feature “blistering” solos from Broderick – but the guitarist reports that he went into the studio with the intention of scaling back his style of playing.

He says: “I actually wanted to tone it down a bit technically in terms of my solos, but the opposite happened!

“This was because I inadvertently ended up creating a few new techniques to use in my trick bag and saw their potential, so I worked really hard on the execution so they could make the record.”

Old Scars, New Wounds is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be see below.

Act Of Defiance Old Scars, New Wounds tracklist

M.I.A. Molten Core Overexposure The Talisman Lullaby Of Vengeance Circle Of Ashes Reborn Conspiracy Of The Gods Another Killing Spree Broken Dialect Rise Of Rebellion

