Watch Trivium’s dramatic, dark fantasy video for The Phalanx

Trivium have shared their dramatic video for The Phalanx, the third song released from their forthcoming tenth album, In The Court Of The Dragon.



Trivium partnered with Elder Scrolls Online to create the video, which premiered on their #GatesOfOblivion Year-End Stream on Bethesda Games' Twitch channel today, October 1.



“The Phalanx was like an old muscle car sitting in the driveway with no engine,” says bassist Paolo Gregoletto about the song’s origin. “It was a demo from [the band’s 2008 album] Shogun that had the middle section removed for another song (Torn Between Scylla and Charybdis), demoed again on [2015’s] Silence In The Snow but ultimately scrapped, and now it has found its home on the new album.”



“Once we knew the album was going in a more epic, proggy direction, I immediately thought of the song and pitched the idea to the others. With a few minor changes to some chorus parts, a brand middle section, and the orchestrations from Ihsahn, The Phalanx was reborn. It's got a lot of new and old riffs and I think you should dig this if you liked Shogun.”

Matt Heafy’s band have shared two further songs from their forthcoming album, Feast Of Fire and the album’s epic title track, In The Court Of The Dragon.



The album will be released on October 8 via Roadrunner Records.

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

