Trivium announce new album In The Court Of The Dragon and share new single Feast Of Fire

Trivium have announced they will be releasing a new album, titled In The Court Of The Dragon, on October 8 via Roadrunner Records.

The news follows the release of its first single, named after the album, which was shared last month. Now, the band have followed up with the new track, Feast Of Fire, alongside a music video directed by John Deeb.

Shot at the band's HQ in The Hangar in Orlando, Florida, the footage centres around a performance of the new heavy anthem, while flicking back to an oil painting that also features as the album's artwork, created by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

Detailing the process behind writing Feast Of Fire, bassist Paolo Gregoletto explains: "There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album. It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of Feast of Fire, sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey brought in.

"We were well into pre-production at Full Sail when we all decided that something about the demo we had tracked was good but could be even better. Our producer Josh Wilbur even had in his notes: 'Bridge is special, maybe so special it needs its own song.' We tore the song apart and began again on the spot."

He continues, "We went into this album knowing we had time to consider everything and anything that came about during this period, and if need be, we could start again if it didn’t feel right given that no touring was on the horizon.

"I had the words 'Feast of Fire' written in my running list of notes for lyric ideas that I try to amass before we record. Something about the phrase stuck out to me. It felt like the missing piece of the story we were trying to tell with this album, a climactic moment, and a real centrepiece for the narrative."

He finishes, "After all these years I’m still blown away at how a song can really appear out of thin air and take the album to a place you weren’t expecting. Those are the moments we are always looking for when making a record."

Speaking of the oil painting/album artwork, frontman Matthew Heafy says: "While the music of In The Court Of The Dragon was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long dead renaissance master.

"After extensive research, we found one of the few living artists who is capable of creating artwork like Caravaggio and Gentileschi - painter Mathieu Nozieres. Mathieu took our song title and created an original oil painting on canvas unlike anything we could have ever imagined. It's so staggeringly breathtaking and epic and it looks like what the song and album sounds like."

The oil painting, which is featured in the videos for the two latest singles, will make its first public debut at the UK Bloodstock Festival from August 11 - 15, in the on-site RAM Art Gallery. The first 100 fans to view it in the gallery will receive a free poster of the image.

Trivium have also shared news on their long-awaited live return, which will see them hit the road this summer along with Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Hatebreed in North America. In addition, the band are to set off on a European/UK tour from November, 2021, with Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy.

You can listen to Feast Of Fire below:

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

In The Court Of The Dragon tracklist:

X In The Court Of The Dragon Like A Sword Over Damocles Feast Of Fire A Crisis Of Revelation The Shadow Of The Abattoir No Way Back Just Through Fall Into Your Hands From Dawn To Decadence The Phalanx

Trivium: In The Court Of The Dragon - out October 8

Trivium’s brand new album will be with us soon with the follow-up to 2020’s What The Dead Men Say set to include 10 songs including the brilliant tile track and Feast Of Fire. Grab your pre-order now from EMP.View Deal

Nov 11: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 12: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 13: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Nov 14: LONDON O2 Academy Brixton