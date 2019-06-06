Watch trailer for The Cure’s Live In Hyde Park concert film

The Cure have today released a trailer for their upcoming concert film Anniversary 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London.

It was reported last week that the performance is set to hit cinemas across the world from July 11 and it was captured during the band’s landmark 40th anniversary show in the city last summer.

More than 65,000 fans packed into the park on a blazing hot day in July 2018 to witness Robert Smith and co deliver a sprawling 29-song set which covered most of The Cure’s best-loved tracks.

The new trailer features the tracks Lovesong and Boys Don’t Cry and has been released to mark the news that tickets for the screening are now on sale.

The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London will be launched by Trafalgar Releasing, in collaboration with Eagle Rock Entertainment. It was directed by The Cure’s long-time collaborator Tim Pope, and was captured in 4K, with Smith and Paul Corkett handling the 5.1 audio mix.

Reflecting on the performance, vocalist and guitarist Smith said: “This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band. It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget.”

For tickets, head over to the film’s official website .