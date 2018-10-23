The Cure announce their first Scottish show in 27 years

The Cure have announced their first show in Scotland in 27 years.

They’ll headline Glasgow’s Summer Sessions on August 16, 2019, which will take place at the city’s Bellahouston Park.

Joining them on the bill will be Mogwai and The Twilight Sad – and tickets will go on sale on October 26 (Friday) from 9am.

The news comes hot on the heels of Robert Smith and co revealing a run of other European dates next summer – including a performance at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 8.

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite says: “When The Cure last played Scotland in 1992, I went to all four shows in Dundee, Glasgow and twice in Edinburgh, skiving school at least once.

“If I’d known that the wait to see them play here again would be so long, I’d have been very shocked. I’d have been even more shocked but more so delighted that I’d be in a band opening for them 27 years later.

“I’m beyond excited and honoured to be part of this bill. The Cure are my favourite band and getting to play with them in our home town alongside our great friends The Twilight Sad is something really special.”

The Twilight Sad were special guests of The Cure at their massive Hyde Park show in London this summer, with frontman James Graham saying: “Having toured the world with The Cure over the past few years, the one question we’re always asked when we come home is, ‘When are The Cure coming to Glasgow? Have a word with Robert please!’

“We’re delighted that we can now share the stage with one of our favourite bands in our home town.”

Find a full list of The Cure's 2019 tour dates below.

The Cure 2019 tour dates

Mar 16: Johannesburg Rock On The Lawns, South Africa

Mar 21: Cape Town Rock On The Lawns, South Africa

Jun 08: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 21-23: Scheessel Hurricane festival, Germany

Jun 21-23: Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

Jun 28: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 04: Novi Sad Exit Festival, Serbia

Jul 17: Athens Ejekt Festival, Greece

Aug 16: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Aug 18-20: Ostrava Colours Of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Aug 23: Paris Rock En Seine, France