The Cure are planning first studio album in more than a decade

The Cure have revealed that they’re planning on releasing a new studio album in the near future.

Their last record was 2008’s 4:13 Dream, but after vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith curated London’s Meltdown festival earlier this year, he says he’s been inspired to return to the studio to work on new material.

Speaking with SiriusXM following the news that they would be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March next year, Smith says: “I’ve listened to so many new bands and met so many of them that’s it’s inspired me to do something new.

“So yes, we’re going in about six weeks time to finish off what will be our first album for more than a decade. So it’s very exciting times for us all round.”

Even though The Cure haven’t released an album for a decade, they’ve remained active, playing a number of live shows, including a landmark set at London’s Hyde Park back in the summer which celebrated their 40th anniversary.

They've also been confirmed for Glasgow's Summer Sessions in August 2019, where they'll be joined by Mogwai, The Twilight Sad and The Joy Formidable.

The Cure will be inducted into the Rock Hall with Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson at a ceremony at the barclays Centre in Brooklyn on March 29.

The Cure’s current lineup of Smith, Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper and Roger O’Donnell are confirmed, along with Lol Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Perry Bamonte, Michael Dempsey and Boris Williams.