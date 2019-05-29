The Cure’s 40th anniversary Hyde Park show set for global cinema release

In July last year, The Cure celebrated their 40th anniversary with a triumphant show at London’s Hyde Park – part of the city’s British Summer Time event.

More than 65,000 fans helped Robert Smith and co mark the occasion, with the band delivering perhaps the greatest setlist of their career - a sprawling 29-song set which covered most of The Cure’s best-loved tracks.

Now it’s been revealed that the performance will be shown in cinemas globally from Thursday, July 11.

The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London will be launched by Trafalgar Releasing, in collaboration with Eagle Rock Entertainment. It was directed by long-time collaborator Tim Pope, and was captured in 4K, with Smith and Paul Corkett handling the 5.1 audio mix.

Reflecting on the performance, vocalist and guitarist Smith says: “This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band. It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget.”

Director Pope adds: “Working alongside Robert for these 37 years of the band’s 40-year history – and also having previously filmed the band for the 35mm In Orange 1986 concert film – I wanted cinema-goers to feel like they were in the thick of the action, in the heart of the music.

“Our film really captures the true power and passion of The Cure’s music for a global audience.”

Tickets will go on sale from June 6. For updates and further information, head over to the film’s official website.

The Cure have been working on their first studio album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream and will play a string of shows over the summer, including a headline set at Glastonbury and a performance at Glasgow’s Summer Sessions – their first show in Scotland in 27 years.

The band were also inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame earlier this year.