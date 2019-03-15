The Cure announced as Glastonbury 2019 headliners

The Cure have been confirmed as Sunday night headliners for Glastonbury 2019.

Speculation around The Cure headlining the festival has been rife since the band announced a run of European festival appearances earlier this year, plus a series of dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of seminal 1989 album Disintegration.

Now, the Worthy Farm festival has confirmed that The Cure will perform at the event for the fourth time in 2019. Their performance will be their first at the festival since since 1995, and also brings them on par with Coldplay as the only two bands to have headlined the festival four times.

The Cure join previously-announced Friday night headliner Stormzy, while The Killers have also been confirmed as Saturday night headliners.

The Cure also headlined British Summer Time in 2018 as part of a celebration marking their 40 years as a band, while Robert Smith curated the Southbank Centre's Meltdown festival.

Glastonbury will be taking place on 26-30 June, with the main stages open 28-30 June. Sadly for those looking to buy for tickets, the event sold out months ago.