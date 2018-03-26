Watch Toundra’s hard-hitting video for Cobra

Toundra have released a hard-hitting video for their new single Cobra.
It’s been lifted from the Spanish outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album Vortex, which will arrive on April 27 via InsideOut/Century Media.
The video, which focuses on the plight of refugees, was created by Jorge Escalona using photographic material from Pulitzer Prize winner Manu Brabo and video from well-known Spanish journalist Gonzo.
Brabo says: “It made me feel really proud to collaborate on this considering how socially responsible the band was being as an artist and communicators.”
Gonzo adds: “The victims in every war is always the innocent, who never starts the war. They lose their lives, their homes and their dreams. Refugees escaping their homelands become ambassadors of the nonsense.”
Toundra say: “With this video we just wanted to shine a light on those who Victor Hugo called Les Miseràbles.”
Toundra will head out on tour across Europe throughout May. Find details below, along with the Vortex cover art and tracklist.
Toundra Vortex tracklist
- Intro Vortex
- Cobra
- Tuareg
- Cartavio
- Kingston Falls
- Mojave
- Roy Neary
- Cruce Oeste
Toundra 2018 tour dates
May 04: Bordeaux Void, France
May 05: Paris Supersonic, France
May 06: Amersterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
May 08: Geneva Usine, Switzerland
May 09: Gent Dok, Belgium
May 10: London Hoxton Square Bar, UK
May 12: Leeds, venue TBA, UK
May 13: Glasgow Nice ’N Sleazy, UK
May 14: Bristol Exchange, UK
May 16: Cologne Jungle, Germany
May 17: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany
May 18: Luxembourg Rocas, Luxembourg
May 19: Hamburg Molotow, Germany
May 20: Copenhagen KB18, Germany
May 23: Berlin BiNuu, Germany
May 24: Dresden Groovestation, Germany
May 25: Plzen Papirna, Czech Republic
May 26: Budapest A38, Hungary
May 27: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
May 29: Lyon Le Farmer, France
May 30: Marseille Molotov, France