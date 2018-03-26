Watch Toundra’s hard-hitting video for Cobra

Toundra have released a hard-hitting video for their new single Cobra.

It’s been lifted from the Spanish outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album Vortex, which will arrive on April 27 via InsideOut/Century Media.

The video, which focuses on the plight of refugees, was created by Jorge Escalona using photographic material from Pulitzer Prize winner Manu Brabo and video from well-known Spanish journalist Gonzo.

Brabo says: “It made me feel really proud to collaborate on this considering how socially responsible the band was being as an artist and communicators.”

Gonzo adds: “The victims in every war is always the innocent, who never starts the war. They lose their lives, their homes and their dreams. Refugees escaping their homelands become ambassadors of the nonsense.”

Toundra say: “With this video we just wanted to shine a light on those who Victor Hugo called Les Miseràbles.”

Toundra will head out on tour across Europe throughout May. Find details below, along with the Vortex cover art and tracklist.

Toundra Vortex tracklist

Intro Vortex Cobra Tuareg Cartavio Kingston Falls Mojave Roy Neary Cruce Oeste

May 04: Bordeaux Void, France

May 05: Paris Supersonic, France

May 06: Amersterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 08: Geneva Usine, Switzerland

May 09: Gent Dok, Belgium

May 10: London Hoxton Square Bar, UK

May 12: Leeds, venue TBA, UK

May 13: Glasgow Nice ’N Sleazy, UK

May 14: Bristol Exchange, UK

May 16: Cologne Jungle, Germany

May 17: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany

May 18: Luxembourg Rocas, Luxembourg

May 19: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

May 20: Copenhagen KB18, Germany

May 23: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

May 24: Dresden Groovestation, Germany

May 25: Plzen Papirna, Czech Republic

May 26: Budapest A38, Hungary

May 27: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

May 29: Lyon Le Farmer, France

May 30: Marseille Molotov, France