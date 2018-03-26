Damanek and Southern Empire announce UK and European tour

Damanek and Southern Empire have announced a joint UK and European tour for later this year.

Both bands will alternate the final slot each night – a move they’ve decided on to allow them to play extended sets. However, they aren’t telling fans who will play first or second to keep it a surprise.

Damanek’s Guy Manning says: “Since we played that memorable set at Summers End X Festival in 2016, I have been constantly asked, ‘When are you going to play live again?’ I have always had to say, “As soon as we can.’ But now I can say, ‘Soon.’

“The new album In Flight will be ready for the tour and it has some fantastic new pieces on it, which we are keen to perform live along with some of the favourites from On Track. Should be one hell of a show!”

Australian outfit Southern Empire are looking to release their second album later this year, with keyboardist Sean Timms adding: “It’s always extremely exciting to release a new album and then take those songs on the road.

“I think we have a very strong set of new songs to compliment the older material and we’re really looking forward to bringing our unique blend of prog’n’roll.”

Seven Steps To The Green Door will support for the shows in mainland Europe.

Find a list of tour dates below.

Nov 17: Pwllheli HRH Prog, UK (Southern Empire)

Nov 21: Reichenbach Bergkeller, Germany (Damanek, Southern Empire, Seven Steps To The Green Door)

Nov 22: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium (Damanek, Southern Empire, Seven Steps To The Green Door)

Nov 24: Zoetermeer De Boerderi, Netherlands (Damanek, Southern Empire, Seven Steps To The Green Door)

Nov 28: Southampton Talking Heads, UK (Damanek, Southern Empire)

Nov 29: Bilston The Robin 2, UK (Damanek, Southern Empire)

Nov 30: London Boston Music Room, UK (Damanek, Southern Empire)

Dec 01: Maltby Classic Rock Society, UK (Damanek, Southern Empire)