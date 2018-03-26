Dave Kerzner reveals new band In Continuum

Dave Kerzner has unveiled his new prog supergroup In Continuum.

The core of the band features Kerzner as the main songwriter and keyboardist – and he’ll share lead vocal duties with Gabriel Agudo.

They’re planning to release their debut album later this year, with the pair joined on the as-yet-untiled record by guests including Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery, Yes vocalist Jon Davison and drummer Nick D’Virgilio.

Other artists confirmed are multi-instrumentalists Matt Dorsey and Randy McStine, former Porcupine Tree and Sound Of Contact touring guitarist John Wesley, drummer Derek Cintron along with guitarist Fernando Perdomo from the Dave Kerzner Band.

Kerzner says: “In Continuum will have a similar approach that Alan Parsons Project or King Crimson has had in that it will feature multiple singers and musicians. Each album will have a cast of players best suited for the material.

“My role in Sound Of Contact writing lyrics and music for keyboard-driven progressive rock music is similar to Tony Banks’ role in one of my favourite bands, Genesis.

“I’ve created In Continuum as a new vehicle and outlet for that musical side of me to continue while I explore other areas in my solo work.”

The band’s music is described as “sci-fi-themed space rock” and is a blend of progressive rock and mainstream alt rock.

In addition, In Continuum will appear on next year’s Cruise To The Edge, which will set sail from February 4-9.

Further album details will be revealed in due course. Visit In Continuum’s website for further details.

