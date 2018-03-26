Nightwish add UK dates to Decades tour

Nightwish have added three UK dates to their upcoming Decades European tour.

They released the compilation Decades: An Archive Of Song 1996-2015 earlier this month via Nuclear Blast, with the album and tour marking the band’s 20th anniversary.

Now they’ve announced that they’ll play at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 8, the Birmingham Arena on December 10 and the Manchester Arena on December 11.

Nightwish say: “The Nightwish universe is expanding. Let’s light the British beacons!”

The band will be supported by Beast In Black, who are led by former Battle Beast guitarist Anton Kabanen.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday (March 28) via Live Nation.

Nightwish are currently on tour across North America and will return to Europe later this year for a run of shows which also includes a headline set at Bloodstock. Find a list of Nightwish’s 2018 tour dates below, with the newly announced shows highlighted in bold.

North America

Mar 26: Covington Madison Theater, KY

Mar 28: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Mar 29: St. Louis Touhill Performing Arts Center, MO

Mar 30: Minneapolis The Myth, MN

Mar 31: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Apr 02: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NB

Apr 03: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Apr 05: Edmonton Northern Alberta Jubilee Aud, AB

Apr 06: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Apr 07: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Apr 08: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 10: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Apr 12: Ventura The Majestic Ventura Theatre, CA

Apr 13: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Apr 14: Anaheim City National Grove, CA

Apr 15: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Apr 17: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 18: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Apr 19: Mobile Saenger Theater, AL

Apr 21: St. Petersburg Jannus Landing, FL

Apr 22: Miami Olympia Theater, FL

Europe

May 18: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Jun 01: Pilsen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 02: Nijmegen FortaRock, Netherlands

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 06: Kvinesdal Norway Rock Festival, Norway

Jul 13: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Jul 21: Lahti Mukkulan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 07: Schaffhausen Stars In Town, Switzerland

Aug 09: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 12: Derby Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Nov 02: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Nov 05: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Nov 06: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Nov 07: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 09: Oberhausen König-Pilsener-Arena, Germany

Nov 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Nov 11: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 13: Bratislava Incheba Expo Arena, Slovakia

Nov 14: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 16: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 17: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Nov 20: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Nov 22: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 23: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 24: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 27: Saarbrücken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Milan Medionalum Forum, Italy

Dec 05: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Dec 10: Birmingham Arena, UK

Dec 11: Manchester Arena, UK