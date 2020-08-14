Watch the video for Jakko Jakszyk's new solo track The Trouble With Angels

Jakko Jakszyk has released his first solo single, The Trouble With Angels, which is taken from the album Secrets & Lies out on October 23 via InsideOut. It's accompanied by an animated video made by Iranian filmmaker Sam Chegini.

Says Jakszyk of the video: “The innate urge to reach out to a stranger, following a chance meeting in Monte Carlo. Combined with the monochrome memories of Wim Wenders' Wings Of Desire, where a moment of crisis is redefined by something magical.”

Secrets & Lies contains 11 songs that explore topics such as obsession, betrayal, the shifting grounds of contemporary politics, and the tangled threads of family history. The album balances sensitive writing, musical technique, and accessible tunes cast in an impressively cinematic sound world. Three of the tracks, Separation, Under Lock & Key and Uncertain Times originated in King Crimson's writing sessions and are the result is a mature work brimming with yearning melodies in symphonic or widescreen settings, fluid guitar work, and Jakko’s heartfelt, emotional vocals.

The album features Jakszyk joined by his King Crimson bandmates Robert Fripp, Gavin Harrison, Tony Levin and Mel Collins, as well as appearances from John Giblin (Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Simple Minds), Mark King (Level 42), Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator) and Al Murray.

