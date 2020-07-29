Jakko Jakszyk announces solo album for October

King Crimson guitarist and vocalist Jakko Jakszyk has announced he will release a new solo album, Secrets & Lies, through InsideOut Music on October 23.

"The enforced sabbatical from King Crimson has given me the opportunity to complete a new solo album," he says. "Encouraged by Thomas Waber at InsideOut, and aided and abetted by numerous friends, heroes and family.

"The first single, The Trouble With Angels, makes its debut on the 14th August. Complete with an extraordinary animated video by Iranian film maker Sam Chegini. And getting that made amidst the pandemic is a whole other story!!”

As well as guest appearances from Jakszyk's King Crimson compatriots Robert Fripp, Gavin Harrison, Tony Levin and Mel Collins, the album also features Level 42's Mark King, Peter Hammill, Al Murray and Joh Giblin.

Secrets & Lies explore topics such as obsession, betrayal, the shifting grounds of contemporary politics, and the tangled threads of family history with three of the tracks, Separation, Under Lock & Key and Uncertain Times originating in King Crimson's writing sessions.

Secrets & Lies will be released as a Limited CD and DVD digipak (featuring 5.1 mix), gatefold vinyl + CD & as digital album. The cover art was created by Sam Chegini, with design by Phil Smee.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Jakko Jakszyk: Secrets & Lies

1. Before I Met You

2. The Trouble With Angels

3. Fools Mandate

4. The Rotters Club is Closing Down

5. Uncertain Times

6. It Would All Make Sense

7. Secrets, Lies & Stolen Memories

8. Under Lock & Key

9. The Borders We Traded

10.Trading Borders

11. Separation