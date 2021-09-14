Watch The Paradox Twin’s introspective new video for Sea Of Tranquility

UK proggers The Paradox Twin have teased fans with a lyric video for Sea Of Tranquility. The serene song will be available on Silence From Signals, which is out on October 8 via White Star. It explores the emotive allegory that sits within the album’s concept and follows on from their recent comeback single, Wake Vortex.

Frontman Danny Sorell says this about the song, "Sea Of Tranquility is one of the more mellow songs on the album, which explores the unique love between siblings. It's a track that you can immerse yourself in and drift away.”

Thematically, Silence From Signals takes its cues from Sorell’s personal life experiences. Around the same time of the debut album release and the same time his new son was born, Danny's eldest was diagnosed with autism. The collision of both positive and negative feelings sparked a train of thought that then became a story told through music and lyrics. Silence From Signals is a tale of twin siblings (a neurotypical sister and a neurodivergent brother), and the trials and tribulations they go through trying to navigate the brothers' struggles through life.

The quintet's new direction is not dissimilar to Anathema and White Moth Black Butterfly, who also successfully combine both male and female vocals to emotive and celestial effect.

Album tracklist



Paradigm

Wake Vortex

Sea Of Tranquility

I Am Me I Am Free

Prism Descent

Haptic Fedback

Specular

Perfect Circles