Watch TesseracT in Hexes video

TesseracT have released a video for their track Hexes, taken from fourth album Polaris.

The follow-up to 2013’s Altered States, featuring returned vocalist Dan Tompkins, was released in September last year.

Tompkins says: “Hexes represents a vivid dream and distant memory – one of holding onto the secrets between two people.

“To maintain the intimate and personal nature of the concept, we knew we needed a video director who didn’t simply understand the lyrics, but who could connect to the intensity of the music, and was willing to work closely together in creating the right visuals.”

The result is the collaboration with George Laycock of Blacktide, shot on several locations including the replica International Space Station module at Leicester’s National Space Centre.

Tompkins adds: “Without a doubt Hexes is the most cohesive and impactful video we have made to date, and we’re extremely proud of the end result.”

TesseracT release an extended edition of Polaris on September 16, tying in with their US tour with Gojira. That’s followed by a run of UK support shows with Devin Townsend Project in March – full dates below.

Tesseract: Polaris Tour Edition tracklist

Disc 1

Dystopia Hexes Survival Tourniquet Utopia Phoenix Messenger Cages Seven Names

Disc 2 – Errai EP

Survival (Re-imagined) Cages (Re-imagined) Tourniquet (Re-imagined) Seven Names (Re-imagined)

With Gojira

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 23: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA (headline)

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 02: Backstage Lubbock Depot District, TX (headline)

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 18: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (headline)

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY

With Devin Townsend Project

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Mar 13: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands , UK

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, UK

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

