Tesseract had unfinished business with Dan Tompkins

Tesseract’s James Monteith says the return of vocalist Dan Tompkins after three years apart helped them pick up from where they left off.

Tompkins split from the band in 2011 and was brought back into the fold in 2014, replacing Ashe O’Hara prior to work on the band’s third album Polaris, which launched last year.

And guitarist Monteith says the UK outfit were fortunate that the lineup shuffle went as smoothly as it did – adding that writing Polaris was “very easy.”

He tells TeamRock: “We’ve been very lucky that things have worked out musically. Whenever we’ve been in our various situations, things have not been difficult.

“Dan re-joining worked out really well for us, because it was like we were picking up from where we left off three years beforehand. Polaris was a very easy album to do – Dan knocked it out of the park.”

Monteith recalls that they experimented with more “expansive” sounds on the follow-up to 2013’s Altered State, but reports the band might explore new territory in sessions for their next album.

He adds: “We never want to do anything that sounds like anything else and that’s always been a long-time goal of ours. On the last record, we experimented more with soundscapes – they were more expansive. We like riffs, I think tonally we will experiment more.

“We want to try and make sure there’s lots of good songs. I think that’s one thing we got better at.

“Ultimately, we’d like to be better songwriters. I think songwriting combined with different tones and sounds is where we will be going.”

Tesseract will tour Europe in the coming months before hitting the US with Gojira in September.

