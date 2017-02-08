Watch Taking Back Sunday's Call Come Running video

Taking Back Sunday have released a video for their track Call Come Running.

The song originally appeared on the US outfit’s seventh studio album Tidal Wave, which launched in September 2016 via Hopeless Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Happiness Is, guitarist John Nolan said: “I’m very excited for people to hear it. I think it’s going to be a surprise to some people. We’re all extremely excited about what we’ve done.

“It’s the culmination of things we’ve tried over the past two records. I think it’s the strongest record we’ve done since getting back together. We’ve freed ourselves up to go in new directions.”

Taking Back Sunday are about to head out on the road with former My Chemical Romance man Frank Iero. They’ll then hit the road with Acceptance for a run of shows across Australia and New Zealand, before returning to the US.

Feb 11: Belfast Limelight, UK (with Frank Iero)

Feb 12: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland (with Frank Iero)

Feb 14: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK (with Frank Iero)

Feb 15: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK (with Frank Iero)

Feb 16: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK (with Frank Iero)

Feb 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK (with Frank Iero)

Feb 18: Norwich UEA, UK (with Frank Iero)

Feb 20: Cologne Gloria, Germany (with Frank Iero)

Feb 21: Berlin Lido, Germany (with Frank Iero)

Feb 23: Munich Ampere, Germany (with Frank Iero)

Feb 24: Stuttgart Club Can, Germany (with Frank Iero)

Feb 25: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands (with Frank Iero)

Mar 15: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Mar 17: Newtown The Enmore Theatre, Australia (with Acceptance)

Mar 18: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia (with Acceptance)

Mar 19: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia (with Acceptance)

Mar 21: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia (with Acceptance)

Mar 22: Adelaide The Gov, Australia (with Acceptance)

Mar 23: Northbridge Metro City, Australia (with Acceptance)

Mar 26: Honolulu The Republik, HI

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 27: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Why Taking Back Sunday have left their emo past behind