Listen to new Chickenfoot track Divine Termination

Chickenfoot have released a stream of their new track titled Divine Termination.

The song features on Joe Satriani, Chad Smith, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony’s upcoming album Best + Live, which will launch on March 10. Along with Divine Termination, the record includes more than 90-minutes of live music.

Satriani describes the track as “bone crunching, hell raising rock, dripping with attitude and vibe. Just the way Chickenfoot likes it!” Listen to it below.

And speaking of the album, Hagar adds: “Listening to this collection of songs from the ‘Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a band.

“The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It’s almost like visual music – you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs.”

Chickenfoot returned to the studio last year, with Satriani confirming they were working on a new song.

He said: “We actually recorded a song. We’re the slowest-working band in history – we take forever. But there is stuff happening, and we’re still laughing and communicating.”

Best + Live is available for pre-order.

The Best + Live cover

Divine Termination Soap On A Rope Sexy Little Thing Oh Yeah Get It Up Future In The Past Big Foot Different Devil Lighten Up Dubai Blues Something Going Wrong Highway Star (Live) Bad Motor Scooter (Live) My Generation (Live) Avenida Revolution (Live) Sexy Little Thing (Live) Soap On A Rope (Live) My Kinda Girl (Live) Down The Drain (Live) Bitten By The Wolf (Live) Oh Yeah (Live) Learning To Fall (Live) Get It Up (Live) Turning Left (Live) Future In The Past (Live)

