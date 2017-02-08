Suicide Silence laugh off criticism of new material

Suicide Silence vocalist Eddie Hermida says he’s taking the criticism aimed at the band’s new sound in his stride.

The group have come under fire in recent weeks following the release of the track Doris from their upcoming self-titled fifth album. The furore over the track even caused one disgruntled fan to launch a petition to stop the record coming out.

That’s despite Hermida saying last year that they were recording “something way outside the spectrum” of what the band had done in the past.

But while some people are angry at their musical direction, Hermida laughs it off.

He tells Clrvynt: “You look at it, and it’s like someone making fun of your bright pink hair. I don’t have bright pink hair, but you can go ahead and think that I do and have a good time calling me gay for it. I don’t really care. It’s not real, so it doesn’t really affect me.

“Like people saying I’m out of key, when I can literally play a piano to the notes I’m singing. It’s not real. I don’t take true offence to it. Fact is, it’s real to them, and I get a lot of joy from it.”

He adds: “I wrote a song and it creates a different reality for people. It brings their real feelings to the surface, and they start speaking about it on the internet, which, in a way, feels like a weird social experiment.

“I’m getting a cultured response by the scene. And the scene is the people who are online – the kids who don’t buy music or go to shows, just sit at home and blabber off and try to dictate how bands do by their opinions. It’s not real – it’s all fun on the internet. Just like all the hatred for Trump on the internet – it’s not doing anything and creating more buzz.”

Hermida continues: “I see it as fun. I see it as a big joke. The song is not a joke. The song has a deep connotation for me, but it’s funny to see people make memes out of it and making fun out of it.”

Suicide Silence are about to embark on a tour in the coming weeks. They have dates lined up across the US, Russia and Europe. The new album will be released on February 24 via Nuclear Blast.

Suicide Silence

Suicide Silence tracklist

Doris Silence Listen Dying In A Red Room Hold Me Up, Hold Me Down Run The Zero Conformity Don’t Be Careful You Might Hurt Yourself

Feb 19: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Feb 21: Dallas Trees, TX

Feb 22: Albuquerque The launchpad, NM

Feb 23: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Feb 24: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Feb 25: San Diego Soma Side Stage, CA

Feb 26: Camarillo Rock City Studios, CA

Feb 28: Bakersfield B Ryders, CA

Mar 01: San Francisco, CA

Mar 02: Reno Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor, NV

Mar 03: Fresno Strummer’s, CA

Mar 04: Santa Cruz The Catalyst Club, CA

Mar 14: St Petersburg Aurora Concert Hall, Russia

Mar 15: Moscow Yota Space, Russia

Mar 19: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Mar 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 23: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Mar 24: London Koko, UK

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

