Watch Sepultura perform new track I Am The Enemy

Sepultura played their new track I Am The Enemy at Salvador’s Rock Concha over the weekend.
Video footage of the set, including the song from upcoming 14th album Machine Messiah, can be seen below, with the new track coming in at the 28-minute mark.
Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser recently revealed the follow-up to 2013’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart was “inspired by the robotisation of our society.”
He added: “The concept of a ‘God Machine’ who created humanity and now it seems that this cycle is closing itself, returning to the starting point.
“We came from machines and we are going back to where we came from. The messiah, when he returns, will be a robot, or a humanoid, our bio-mechanical saviour.”
As for the album, which will be released on January 13 via Nuclear Blast, Kisser reported: “I’m very happy with everything about Machine Messiah. It is a Sepultura album but with a new direction and intensity, a new musical challenge, a step forward.
“I can’t wait to show the world our music for the new Messiah coming.”
The band recently revealed their documentary charting their 2015 UK winter tour. Sepultura are currently on the road, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of this year and into 2017.
- Watch Raging Speedhorn video for Bring Out Your Dead
- Avenged Sevenfold on The Stage video's 'humanistic' message
- Artist Ron English details Korn's Serenity Of Suffering artwork
- Download festival to announce first bands for 2017 this week
Sepultura Machine Messiah tracklist
- Machine Messiah
- I Am The Enemy
- Phantom Self
- Alethea
- Iceberg Dances
- Sworn Oath
- Resistant Parasites
- Silent Violence
- Vandals Nest
- Cyber God
Sepultura tour dates
Nov 05: Rio De Janeiro Hell In Rio, Brazil
Nov 06: Belo Horizonte 53HC Music Fest, Brazil
Nov 12: Monterrey Corona Northside, Mexico
Dec 03: Sao Paulo Rolling Stone Festival, Brazil
Feb 01: Metz La Bam, France
Feb 02: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Feb 03: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 08: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden
Feb 10: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Feb 11: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Feb 12: Tallinn Club Rock Cafe, Estonia
Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania
Feb 15: Warsaw Pogresja, Poland
Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schalchthof, Germany
Feb 18: Berlin Columbia-Halle, Germany
Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 21: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy
Feb 22: Grenoble Summun, France
Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Feb 25: Toulous Bikini, France
Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 28: Manchester O2 Academy, UK
Mar 01: Dublin Vicar St, Ireland
Mar 02: London O2 Forum, UK
Mar 03: Balen Torhout, Belgium
Mar 04: Essen Grugahalle, Germany
Mar 07: Moscow Bud Arena, Russia