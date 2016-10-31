Watch Sepultura perform new track I Am The Enemy

Sepultura played their new track I Am The Enemy at Salvador’s Rock Concha over the weekend.

Video footage of the set, including the song from upcoming 14th album Machine Messiah, can be seen below, with the new track coming in at the 28-minute mark.

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser recently revealed the follow-up to 2013’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart was “inspired by the robotisation of our society.”

He added: “The concept of a ‘God Machine’ who created humanity and now it seems that this cycle is closing itself, returning to the starting point.

“We came from machines and we are going back to where we came from. The messiah, when he returns, will be a robot, or a humanoid, our bio-mechanical saviour.”

As for the album, which will be released on January 13 via Nuclear Blast, Kisser reported: “I’m very happy with everything about Machine Messiah. It is a Sepultura album but with a new direction and intensity, a new musical challenge, a step forward.

“I can’t wait to show the world our music for the new Messiah coming.”

The band recently revealed their documentary charting their 2015 UK winter tour. Sepultura are currently on the road, with dates scheduled throughout the rest of this year and into 2017.

The Machine Messiah cover art

Sepultura Machine Messiah tracklist

Machine Messiah I Am The Enemy Phantom Self Alethea Iceberg Dances Sworn Oath Resistant Parasites Silent Violence Vandals Nest Cyber God

Nov 05: Rio De Janeiro Hell In Rio, Brazil

Nov 06: Belo Horizonte 53HC Music Fest, Brazil

Nov 12: Monterrey Corona Northside, Mexico

Dec 03: Sao Paulo Rolling Stone Festival, Brazil

Feb 01: Metz La Bam, France

Feb 02: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Feb 03: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 08: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Feb 10: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Feb 11: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 12: Tallinn Club Rock Cafe, Estonia

Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania

Feb 15: Warsaw Pogresja, Poland

Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schalchthof, Germany

Feb 18: Berlin Columbia-Halle, Germany

Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 21: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy

Feb 22: Grenoble Summun, France

Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Feb 25: Toulous Bikini, France

Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 28: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Mar 01: Dublin Vicar St, Ireland

Mar 02: London O2 Forum, UK

Mar 03: Balen Torhout, Belgium

Mar 04: Essen Grugahalle, Germany

Mar 07: Moscow Bud Arena, Russia

