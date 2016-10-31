Artist Ron English details Korn's Serenity Of Suffering artwork

Artist Ron English has shed light on his vision for Korn’s Serenity Of Suffering album artwork.

He says his image of a young boy walking into a carnival, while holding the doll which features on the cover of their 1999 album Issues, represents his “resurrection” from his traumatic childhood past.

In a post shared by guitarist Munky, English says: “The boy is pulling the Issues doll out from a pile of abandoned toys at the edge of the midway as he heads into the thick of the carnival.

“The underlying theme is resurrection, a boy reclaiming power over his childhood trauma, creating a new narrative to reckon with the demons that damaged him.

“He is reanimating the doll as himself, and whatever cowed him as a child will be absorbed and deflected through the doll.”

Korn recently shared a video of them performing Insane at an invite-only show in Los Angeles. They’ll also return to the UK with Limp Bizkit in December.

Korn are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

