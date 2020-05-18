Watch Roger Waters' new lockdown video of Mother

Roger Waters has released a new lockdown video for The Wall song Mother. The new video features Waters playing guitar in his studio and he's joined by members of his band, including guitarist Dave Kilminster and Jonathan Wilson, keyboard player Jon Carin, drummer Joey Waronker and more.

"Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world," Waters states on his YouTube page. "Watching Mother reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is."

You can watch Waters' new version in full below. Keep an eye out for a couple of looks to the camera, in typical Waters style, on the lines "Mother do you think they'll try to break my balls" and "Mother should I trust the government?", to which he mouths "No fucking way!

The original version of the song featured on the 1979 Pink Floyd album The Wall.