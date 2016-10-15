Watch Robert Plant perform Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love

A video of Robert Plant performing a revamped version of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love has been released.

It sees the former Zeppelin man and his band The Sensational Space Shifters fuse Willie Dixon’s I Just Wanna Make Love To You with the Led Zeppelin classic.

It was filmed at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, on March 20 by Austin City Limits – part of an hour-long set that will be screened on PBS across the US on October 15 (tonight). It follows their Black Dog live promo earlier this week.

The tour was named Blues… Roots And Hollers (A Southern Journey) and saw Plant play 11 dates in the US.

He said of the tour: “We thought we’d take time out to raise a little sand and welcome springtime with one more adventure, another celebration of life and song.

“I’m always eager to return to the hospitality of the Southern states. Towns and cities that hold fond memories for me personally, places that gave birth to so much of the music I love.

“Our recent travels have taken this wild whirlwind of a band through many incredible and inspiring places.”

Plant’s currently on the road with The Lampedusa Concerts For Refugees North American tour.

Oct 16: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA

Oct 18: New York Town Hall, NY

Oct 19: Philadelphia Merriam Theater, PA

Oct 21: Washington Lisner Auditorium, DC

The Top 10 Best Robert Plant Solo Songs