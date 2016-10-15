Jerry Garcia's early studio material to launch

Jerry Garcia’s studio recordings will be released as a new record Folk Time on November 11.

Dating back to 1962, it sees the late Grateful Dead guitarist, then 20, on lead vocals, banjo and guitar in his folk and bluegrass band, Hart Valley Drifters. It also features his longtime Grateful Dead collaborator Robert Hunter on bass, David Nelson on guitar, Norm Van Maastricht on dobro and Ken Frankel on banjo, fiddle and guitar.

Listen to their cover of folk classic Roving Gambler below.

They recorded the songs during autumn of that year at Stanford University’s KZU radio station in two sessions named Folk Time and Flint Hill Special, which were organised by DJ Ted Claire. They covered tracks by American songwriters including the Stanley Brothers, Dock Boggs and the Mississippi Sheiks along with a variety of traditional folk songs.

Folk Time is available for pre-order in various bundles via Garcia Family Provisions. The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

Folk Time artwork

Hart Valley Drifters’ Folk Time Track List

Band Introductions Roving Gambler Ground Speed Pig In A Pen Standing In The Need Of Prayer Flint Hill Special Nine Pound Hammer Handsome Molly Clinch Mountain Backstep Think of What You’ve Done Cripple Creek All The Good Times Have Past And Gone Billy Grimes, The Rover Paddy On The Turnpike (Boys, My Money’s All Gone) Run Mountain

