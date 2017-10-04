Queens Of The Stone Age go orchestral on Villains Of Circumstance

Queens Of The Stone Age members Josh Homme and Dean Fertita appeared on the BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland last night.
The duo hooked up with a six-piece string section to deliver a stirring version of their track Villains Of Circumstance, which closes out their latest album Villains, which arrived last month.
Speaking about the material on the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork, Homme recently said: “The most important aspect of making this record was redefining our sound, asking and answering the question ‘what do we sound like now?’
“If you can’t make a great first record, you should just stop – but if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn’t evolve, you become a parody of that original sound.”
Queens Of The Stone Age are about to head out on tour across the US and will return to Europe for further shows in November.
Find a full list of dates below.
Queens Of The Stone Age 2017 tour dates
Oct 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Oct 10: Morrison Red Rocks, CO
Oct 12: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO
Oct 13: Kansas City Crossroads, KC
Oct 14: St paul Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN
Oct 15: Milwaukee The Eagles Ballroom, WI
Oct 17: Detroit Fox theatre, MI
Oct 18: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN
Oct 20: Washington The Anthem, DC
Oct 21: Boston Agganis Arena, MA
Oct 22: Portland State Theatre, ME
Oct 24: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Nov 04: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Nov 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 06: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 07: Paris Accordhotels Arena, France
Nov 09: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Nov 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 14: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark
Nov 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 16: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium
Nov 18: London Wembley Arena, UK
Nov 19: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 21: London The O2 Arena, UK
Nov 23: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK
Nov 24: Dublin 2Arena, Ireland
