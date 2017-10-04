Body Count share video for This Is Why We Ride

Body Count have released a video for their track This Is Why We Ride.

It was directed by Naughty By Nature’s Treach, with the song focusing on frontman Ice-T’s struggles growing up and gun violence in inner city Los Angeles.

The track has been lifted from latest Body Count album Bloodlust which features guest appearances from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy’s Max Cavalera and Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe.

Ice-T previously said of the decision to release the follow-up to 2014’s Manslaughter: “Music happens in climates. Groups like Rage Against The Machine and Korn were born when the world was in turmoil, then music went into this delusional period where hip-hop became about nothing more than poppin’ bottles.

“Now we have impending doom again, racism is at an all-time high and it’s our season again. This is the optimal time for a Body Count record.”

Bloodlust is out now.

