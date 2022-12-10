Watch Puscifer in live performance video for Horizons

Puscifer have released a live performance video for their track Horizons — taken from Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film Featuring Conditions Of My Parole.

The band led by Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan have released the previously livestreamed concert on streaming platforms, along with V is for Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring music from the V is for… era.

Companion soundtrack versions of the two films, shortened to Parole Violator and V is for Versatile, are also available.

The Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film Featuring Conditions Of My Parole livestream was announced via the statement: "Billy D is in jail, Hildy is on the war path and Peter Merkin, as usual, is up to no good. The saga of the Bergers continues as Puscifer pairs the duo’s ongoing melodrama with a live, track-by-track re-imagination of the band’s critically-acclaimed 2011 album, Conditions of My Parole.

"Visually, Parole Violator is evocative of Keenan’s North Arizona homestead, with Puscifer’s performance married to striking visuals, dramatic lighting, and in a nod to the band’s 2011/2012 tour in support of the collection, closes with a campfire sing-a-long."

Similarly, the livestream of V is for Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring music from the V is for… era was promoted with a statement. It read: "Puscifer take you into the famed studios of Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound, where everyone from Led Zeppelin to Van Halen to Elton John and Tom Waits recorded classic albums.

"In this live performance piece, the band invites fans behind-the-scenes as they re-interpret and re-record songs from their V is for… era. Agent Dick Merkin, Major Douche, the briefcase and a few surprise cameos are interspersed amongst the studio footage."

Both concerts can be streamed via various platforms. Full details are available on the band's website.