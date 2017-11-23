Watch Orphaned Land’s trailer for Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs

Orphaned Land have released a trailer for their upcoming studio album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs.
It’s set to arrive on January 26 via Century Media Records and is the follow-up to 2013’s All Is One.
Jens Bogren handled mixing and mastering duties on the record, which features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.
Frontman Kobi Farhi says: “Our music has always been a combination of anger, tragedy, protest and joy. We can’t wait for you to hear the 13 brand new tracks of this album.
“As always, it will be very eclectic – no song sounds like the other and the whole album is a one big musical journey.
“We feel that this album takes our feelings to a new level of anger, protest and tragedy. The cover speaks for itself and it was made as tribute to the way governments design their money. Enjoy!”
Orphaned Land recently announced a 2018 European tour which will take place throughout February and March.
Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist
- The Cave
- We Do Not Resist
- In Propaganda
- All Knowing Eye
- Yedidi
- Chains Fall To Gravity
- Like Orpheus
- Poets Of Prophetic Messianism
- Left Behind
- My Brother’s Keeper
- Take My Hand
- Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War
- The Manifest - Epilogue
Orphaned Land 2018 European tour dates
Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands
Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Feb 26: London Underworld, UK
Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France
Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain
Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain
Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany
Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania
Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland
Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany
Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy
Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy
Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland
Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland
Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France
