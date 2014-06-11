Orphaned Land Win Metal Hammer Golden Gods Global Metal Award

We're delighted to announce ahead of the awards on June 16 that Israeli metal heavyweights Orphaned Land have been voted the winners of the Global Metal Award at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods!

In a touching move, the folk-tinged prog metallers have announced that they will accept their award jointly with their Palestinian friends and recent tourmates, Khalas.

“I wish to thank Metal Hammer and all the readers that voted for Orphaned Land,” says frontman Kobi Farhi. “For the last 23 years with Orphaned Land I can proudly say that metal music has succeeded to teach politicians a lesson of how easy this might be if you only want it. Abed from Khalas is my brother, both historically and at present. I thought to share the award with him because this is what brothers do: they share. Music, food, home and awards. Peace.”

“It’s no secret that metal is a truly global phenomenon, and Orphaned Land are emblematic of how strong that sense of community really is,” adds Alexander Milas, Editor-In-Chief of Metal Hammer. “The targets of ferocious criticism both at home and abroad, their unflinching courage and peerless musicianship has inspired countless fans around the world, as well as everyone at Metal Hammer.”

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2014 take place Monday, June 16 at the London Indigo2 and are hosted by Steel Panther, with performances from While She Sleeps, Behemoth, Black Stone Cherry and The Dillinger Escape Plan on the night. Set phasers to party…