Orphaned Land announce 2018 European tour

Orphaned Land have announced a European tour for early next year.
They’ve scheduled 20 dates throughout February and March in support of their upcoming studio album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which will arrive on January 26 via Century Media Records.
Singer Kobi Farhi says: “We are impatiently waiting to hit the roads and stages and play our new songs for you all. We feel that we have an amazing album on our hands. Join our ride and see you all very soon!”
In Vain, Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum will provide support on the live dates.
Jens Bogren handled mixing and mastering duties on the new record, which features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.
Find a full list of Orphaned Land’s 2018 European tour dates below, along with the Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs cover art and tracklist.
Orphaned Land 2018 European tour dates
Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands
Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Feb 26: London Underworld, UK
Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France
Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain
Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain
Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany
Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania
Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland
Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany
Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy
Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy
Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland
Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland
Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France
Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist
- The Cave
- We Do Not Resist
- In Propaganda
- All Knowing Eye
- Yedidi
- Chains Fall To Gravity
- Like Orpheus
- Poets Of Prophetic Messianism
- Left Behind
- My Brother’s Keeper
- Take My Hand
- Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War
- The Manifest - Epilogue