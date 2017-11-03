Orphaned Land announce 2018 European tour

Orphaned Land have announced a European tour for early next year.

They’ve scheduled 20 dates throughout February and March in support of their upcoming studio album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which will arrive on January 26 via Century Media Records.

Singer Kobi Farhi says: “We are impatiently waiting to hit the roads and stages and play our new songs for you all. We feel that we have an amazing album on our hands. Join our ride and see you all very soon!”

In Vain, Subterranean Masquerade and Aevum will provide support on the live dates.

Jens Bogren handled mixing and mastering duties on the new record, which features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.

Find a full list of Orphaned Land’s 2018 European tour dates below, along with the Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs cover art and tracklist.

Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands

Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany

Feb 26: London Underworld, UK

Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France

Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain

Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain

Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France

Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany

Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania

Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland

Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy

Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy

Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland

Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland

Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France

Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist

The Cave We Do Not Resist In Propaganda All Knowing Eye Yedidi Chains Fall To Gravity Like Orpheus Poets Of Prophetic Messianism Left Behind My Brother’s Keeper Take My Hand Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War The Manifest - Epilogue

Orphaned Land live review - The Underworld, London