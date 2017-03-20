Watch Northlane video for new track Citizen

Northlane have released a video for their new track Citizen.
The video was filmed by Jason Eshragian and it comes after the band issued a mysterious clip earlier this month under the title MESMER.
Guitarist Josh Smith says of the new track: “Citizen is a song that was written about the first world police state and our willingness to live under the watch of those in power, for their means, while those who blow the lid on it suffer.
“Writing this one was quite a mission – it took a lot of work but we are proud of it and beyond excited to share it with you all.”
Citizen is now available to purchase via iTunes.
Northlane gave fans the first taste of their new material at the Unify gathering in January where they unveiled Intuition. Their last full-length studio release was 2015’s Node and they issued the split three-track Equinox EP with In Hearts Wake featuring all 10 members of both bands last year.
Northlane will head out on tour later this year, with dates planned in the Far East, Australia and Europe. Find a full list below.
Northlane 2017 tour dates
May 05: Bangkok YG Republique, Thailand
May 06: Singapore The pavilion, Singapore
May 07: Jakarta Hammersonic, Indonesia
May 10: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia
May 11: Ballarat Karova Lounge, Australia
May 12: Geelong The Wool Exchange, Australia
May 13: Chelsea Heights Hotel, Australia
May 17: Canberra Academy, Australia
May 18: Wagga Wagga Home Tavern, Australia
May 19: Gwynneville Uni Bar, Australia
May 20: Newcastle West Cambridge Hotel, Australia
May 24: Coffs Harbour Coffs Hotel, Australia
May 25: Miami Tavern, Australia
May 26: Toowoomba City The Spotted Crow, Australia
Jun 09: Derby Download, UK
Jun 11: Paris Download, France
Jun 12: Angers La Chabada, France
Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Monthey Le Pont Rouge, Switzerland
Jun 20: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany
Jun 21: Bremen Tower, Germany
Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 24: Grafenhainichen With Full Force, Germany
Jun 25: Bratislava randal Club, Slovakia
Jun 26: Wroclaw Zaklete, Poland
Jun 27: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland
Jun 29: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Jun 30: Stuttgart Kellerclub, Germany
Jul 01: Munster Mainstream Festival, Germany
Jul 02: Milan Dissonance Festival, Italy
Jul 03: Domberg Conrad Sohm, Austria
Jul 04: Obertraubling Airport, Germany
Jul 05: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic
Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection, Spain