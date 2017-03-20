Watch Northlane video for new track Citizen

Northlane have released a video for their new track Citizen.

The video was filmed by Jason Eshragian and it comes after the band issued a mysterious clip earlier this month under the title MESMER.

Guitarist Josh Smith says of the new track: “Citizen is a song that was written about the first world police state and our willingness to live under the watch of those in power, for their means, while those who blow the lid on it suffer.

“Writing this one was quite a mission – it took a lot of work but we are proud of it and beyond excited to share it with you all.”

Citizen is now available to purchase via iTunes.

Northlane gave fans the first taste of their new material at the Unify gathering in January where they unveiled Intuition. Their last full-length studio release was 2015’s Node and they issued the split three-track Equinox EP with In Hearts Wake featuring all 10 members of both bands last year.

Northlane will head out on tour later this year, with dates planned in the Far East, Australia and Europe. Find a full list below.

May 05: Bangkok YG Republique, Thailand

May 06: Singapore The pavilion, Singapore

May 07: Jakarta Hammersonic, Indonesia

May 10: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia

May 11: Ballarat Karova Lounge, Australia

May 12: Geelong The Wool Exchange, Australia

May 13: Chelsea Heights Hotel, Australia

May 17: Canberra Academy, Australia

May 18: Wagga Wagga Home Tavern, Australia

May 19: Gwynneville Uni Bar, Australia

May 20: Newcastle West Cambridge Hotel, Australia

May 24: Coffs Harbour Coffs Hotel, Australia

May 25: Miami Tavern, Australia

May 26: Toowoomba City The Spotted Crow, Australia

Jun 09: Derby Download, UK

Jun 11: Paris Download, France

Jun 12: Angers La Chabada, France

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Monthey Le Pont Rouge, Switzerland

Jun 20: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jun 21: Bremen Tower, Germany

Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 24: Grafenhainichen With Full Force, Germany

Jun 25: Bratislava randal Club, Slovakia

Jun 26: Wroclaw Zaklete, Poland

Jun 27: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland

Jun 29: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 30: Stuttgart Kellerclub, Germany

Jul 01: Munster Mainstream Festival, Germany

Jul 02: Milan Dissonance Festival, Italy

Jul 03: Domberg Conrad Sohm, Austria

Jul 04: Obertraubling Airport, Germany

Jul 05: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection, Spain

