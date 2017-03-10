What are Northlane teasing in new video?

Northlane have released a 3-minute teaser video for MESMER.

It follows the Australian outfit launching a new track titled Intuition at the Unify gathering in January – and with the band heading out on an extensive tour from May, could the new video indicate an album announcement?

Their last full-length studio release was 2015’s Node and they issued the split three-track Equinox EP with In Hearts Wake featuring all 10 members of both bands last year.

Northlane guitarist Josh Smith said: “It’s quite a tall order to fuse two bands together to create art, but the whole process felt synergistic and I believe that the result is greater than the sum of the parts.

“The recorded part of the project was a monumental challenge for all of us to overcome, on a tight deadline nestled within hectic touring schedules, but it elevated our creativity far beyond the bounds we’d come to know and allowed us to share a common message of importance together.”

Further MESMER details will be released in due course. Find a full list of Northlane’s tour dates below.

May 05: Bangkok YG Republique, Thailand

May 06: Singapore The pavilion, Singapore

May 07: Jakarta Hammersonic, Indonesia

May 10: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia

May 11: Ballarat Karova Lounge, Australia

May 12: Geelong The Wool Exchange, Australia

May 13: Chelsea Heights Hotel, Australia

May 17: Canberra Academy, Australia

May 18: Wagga Wagga Home Tavern, Australia

May 19: Gwynneville Uni Bar, Australia

May 20: Newcastle West Cambridge Hotel, Australia

May 24: Coffs Harbour Coffs Hotel, Australia

May 25: Miami Tavern, Australia

May 26: Toowoomba City The Spotted Crow, Australia

Jun 09: Derby Download, UK

Jun 11: Paris Download, France

Jun 12: Angers La Chabada, France

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Monthey Le Pont Rouge, Switzerland

Jun 20: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jun 21: Bremen Tower, Germany

Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 24: Grafenhainichen With Full Force, Germany

Jun 25: Bratislava randal Club, Slovakia

Jun 26: Wroclaw Zaklete, Poland

Jun 27: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland

Jun 29: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 30: Stuttgart Kellerclub, Germany

Jul 01: Munster Mainstream Festival, Germany

Jul 02: Milan Dissonance Festival, Italy

Jul 03: Domberg Conrad Sohm, Austria

Jul 04: Obertraubling Airport, Germany

Jul 05: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection, Spain

