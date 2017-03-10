What are Northlane teasing in new video?

Northlane have released a 3-minute teaser video for MESMER.
It follows the Australian outfit launching a new track titled Intuition at the Unify gathering in January – and with the band heading out on an extensive tour from May, could the new video indicate an album announcement?
Their last full-length studio release was 2015’s Node and they issued the split three-track Equinox EP with In Hearts Wake featuring all 10 members of both bands last year.
Northlane guitarist Josh Smith said: “It’s quite a tall order to fuse two bands together to create art, but the whole process felt synergistic and I believe that the result is greater than the sum of the parts.
“The recorded part of the project was a monumental challenge for all of us to overcome, on a tight deadline nestled within hectic touring schedules, but it elevated our creativity far beyond the bounds we’d come to know and allowed us to share a common message of importance together.”
Further MESMER details will be released in due course. Find a full list of Northlane’s tour dates below.
Northlane 2017 tour dates
May 05: Bangkok YG Republique, Thailand
May 06: Singapore The pavilion, Singapore
May 07: Jakarta Hammersonic, Indonesia
May 10: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia
May 11: Ballarat Karova Lounge, Australia
May 12: Geelong The Wool Exchange, Australia
May 13: Chelsea Heights Hotel, Australia
May 17: Canberra Academy, Australia
May 18: Wagga Wagga Home Tavern, Australia
May 19: Gwynneville Uni Bar, Australia
May 20: Newcastle West Cambridge Hotel, Australia
May 24: Coffs Harbour Coffs Hotel, Australia
May 25: Miami Tavern, Australia
May 26: Toowoomba City The Spotted Crow, Australia
Jun 09: Derby Download, UK
Jun 11: Paris Download, France
Jun 12: Angers La Chabada, France
Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Monthey Le Pont Rouge, Switzerland
Jun 20: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany
Jun 21: Bremen Tower, Germany
Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 24: Grafenhainichen With Full Force, Germany
Jun 25: Bratislava randal Club, Slovakia
Jun 26: Wroclaw Zaklete, Poland
Jun 27: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland
Jun 29: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Jun 30: Stuttgart Kellerclub, Germany
Jul 01: Munster Mainstream Festival, Germany
Jul 02: Milan Dissonance Festival, Italy
Jul 03: Domberg Conrad Sohm, Austria
Jul 04: Obertraubling Airport, Germany
Jul 05: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic
Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection, Spain