Watch ex Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee visit Lemmy statue

Former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee has visited the statue honouring the band’s late frontman Lemmy at The Rainbow Bar And Grill in Hollywood.

The life-size sculpture by artist Travis Moore was unveiled in August last year and was commissioned after fans and friends contributed to a fundraising campaign following Lemmy’s death in December 2015.

Dee says in the video shot by Headbangr: “They did a good job. He’d be absolutely fucking pissed off right now. You know why? It’s too bright! He’d say, ’Turn the light off!’ Way too bright.

“It’s a piece of art. You know, Lemmy’s wherever – watching. He’d be so proud because this was his second home. Actually, it was his first home! His apartment was his second home!”

Watch the full video below.

Last month, footage of artist Jules Muck creating a Lemmy mural on the wall of the Roxy, which is situated opposite the Rainbow on West Hollywood’s famous Sunset Strip, was released.

Roxy owner Nic Adler and Paul Tollett granted permission for the mural to be painted on the outside wall of their venue, with Motorhead’s management running a competition to find an artist to take on the challenge.

Last year, Dee joined Scorpions as a permanent member, with singer Klaus Meine reporting that he had brought a “fresh wave of energy” into the band.

Watch making-of documentary on Lemmy statue