Watch Nita Strauss's video for thrilling shred instrumental Summer Storm

Guitar legend Nita Strauss has released a video for new single Summer Storm. An instrumental that's as dramatic as it is fleet-of-finger, Summer Storm finds Strauss returning to familiar ground: the shred.

"Instrumental music is where my heart is, "says Stauss, "and Summer Storm might be the song I feel captures my personal style the most: cathartic, driving and emotional. While a lot of the upcoming record will have guest vocalists, I’m also so proud of the instrumental tracks and excited to officially unleash this one on the world!

"This video was shot on my last headline solo tour and couldn’t have captured the energy of that tour, the shows, band, crew and fans any better. Wild, chaotic, sometimes brutal, always fun."

Summer Storm is the first solo release from Strauss in almost a year, following her collaboration with Disturbed frontman David Draiman on Dead Inside, which was released last October. In the meantime she's been busy, announcing her departure from Alice Cooper's band in July after an eight year tenure, and hooking up with pop star Demi Levoto's touring band a week later.

In a new interview with Revolver (opens in new tab), Strauss talks enthusiastically about pop musicians who look to rock music for inspiration, saying, "How cool for me, and Demi, all of us, to get to be on the ground floor of what could be this huge surge of rock music coming to the forefront. Bringing live guitars, real drums, real musicianship back to the forefront of mainstream music. Who wouldn’t want that to happen?”

No release date for the next album has been announced. Strauss is currently in South America with Demi Levoto's Holy Fvck tour, which returns to The US next month. Dates below.

Demi Levoto US tour 2022

Sep 22: Wheatland : Hard Rock Live Sacramento, CA

Sep 23: Reno Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, NV

Sep 25: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Sep 27: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Oct 21: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Sep 30: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

Oct 19: Brooklyn Brooklyn Made, NY

Oct 23: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Oct 25: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 28: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Oct 30: Hollywood Hard Rock Event Center, FL

Nov 01: New Orleans Fillmore New Orleans, LA

Nov 03: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Nov 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab)