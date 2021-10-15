Watch David Draiman and Nita Strauss join forces on killer collaboration Dead Inside

Disturbed frontman David Draiman brings his vocal power to a new collaboration with Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss on the towering new single Dead Inside. The single is the first new music from Strauss since the release of her acclaimed solo debut album, 2018’s Controlled Chaos.



Speaking about the collaboration, Strauss says: "This is my first time releasing my own music with a vocalist, and I am so honoured to take this step alongside a legend like David Draiman. David's voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined! And we are so excited to unleash this song on the world."

"Serendipity can be really cool," adds Draiman. “We've been friends for years. Nita sent me the track… I didn't have time to work on it right away… then, in literally a couple of days, while killing time in Santa Monica, the whole thing just came together. Incredibly proud of how it turned out and honoured to be a part of it."

Strauss recently announced her Winter Wasteland 2021 headline tour. The US leg kicks off in New Orleans on November 10 and visits a further 28 cities across North America. VIP packages are available. Strauss will return to the UK in May 2022 with Alice Cooper for a co-headline arena tour with The Cult.