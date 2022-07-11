Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss quits band and cancels upcoming solo dates

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss has revealed that she has left the band following their final European show of the summer, which took place at Törebodafestivalen in Toreboda, Sweden on July 9.

In a post on Instagram, she added that her solo summer festival dates have been cancelled too, but stresses that there is "no drama whatsoever". No other details were offered about the decision to leave or what her future plans are.

The statement reads: "After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year.



"I am not pregnant! There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still very full – in fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think! But that’s news for another day.



"The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare. I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful."

Strauss – who was previously a member of The Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale and the Kiss-owned LA Kiss American football team's in-house band – replaced Alice Cooper guitarist Orianthi in 2014 and toured with the Steve Carell lookalike until this month.