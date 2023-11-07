Watch new posthumous Vivian Stanshall video for I’d Rather Cut My Hands

A brand new video for a posthumous new video for Vivan Stanshall's latest single, I'd Rather Cut My Hands, has been released and you can watch the new video, featuring footage of Stanshall, below.

The track is taken from Dog Howl In Tune, the album Stanshall was working on when he sadly died in 1995, originally intended as a follow-up to 1981's Teddy Boys Don’t Knit. On the track, he's backed by a stellar cast list of Jack Bruce (Cream, John Mayall), Ollie Halsall (Patto, Kevin Ayers) and Roy Martin (Aretha Franklin, Zutons).

The previously ‘lost’ audio was restored, augmented and produced by Andy Frizell and the accompanying video, which combines footage from Viv’s 1991 BBC Late Show special with the latest technology and specially shot new material, was edited and produced by Michael Livesley.

Dog Howl In Tune and Rawlinson's End, a final instalment of Stanshall's much loved Sir Henry At Rawlinson End saga that has been compiled using the remaining tapes from Stanshall's own archive, were released through Madfish Records on July 14.

The label also announced today: "Madfish would also wish to take this opportunity to pay tribute here to Vivian Stanshall's Bonzo Dog bandmate Vernon Dudley Bowhay-Nowell, who sadly passed away on 1st November 2023."

