New video released for Vivian Stanshall's Dog Howl In Tune

Two new Vivian Stanshall albums, Dog Howl In Tune and Rawlinson's End, have just been released

Former The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band frontman, the late Vivian Stanshall has recently had two new albums posthumously released.

Dog Howl In Tune is the album Stanshall was working on when he sadly died in 1995, originally intended as a follow-up to 1981's Teddy Boys Don’t Knit. Rawlinson's End is a final instalment of Stanshall's much loved Sir Henry At Rawlinson End saga that has been compiled using the remaining tapes from Stanshall's own archive.

Both album were released through Madfish Music on July 14 and now a lyric video for the title track of Dog Howl In Tune has been released, which you can watch in full below.

The new video has been illustrated by artist and graphic designer Matthew Vickerstaff, known for his extensive work in the music industry. The video is the perfect nod to Stanshal's unique style that fused elements of DaDaism, pop, vaudeville, psychedelia and trad jazz.

“In the past I’ve described his legacy as this thing on my shoulders which just got heavier and heavier but I listen to these finished albums and I’m ecstatic," comments Stanshall's son Rupert, who was heavily involved in the whole process of the albums' release.

Pre-order Dog Howl In Heat and Rawlinson's End.

