Watch new KXM video for Noises In The Sky

Supergroup KXM have released a video for their new track Noises In The Sky.

The song features on Kings X bassist and singer Doug Pinnick, Dokken and Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch, and Korn dummer Ray Luzier’s new album titled Scatterbrain, which will launch on March 17 via RatPak Records.

Pinnick said of the follow-up to KXM’s 2014’s self-titled debut album: “We wrote all the songs right on the spot and immediately recorded them. Everyone doing his part and no one telling the other one what or how to play. Just like the previous album!’

Lynch added: “Basically it was ‘record-topia.’ We showed up in the studio, camped out with a bunch of gear and let the tape roll.

“No pre-production, no rehearsal, no pre-written songs, every song was written as a product of an in-studio jam session.”

“We wanted to use the same formula as the 1st KXM record,” says Luzier. “Book studio time, come in fresh every day with a new idea, run with it and not over think anything.”

Scatterbrain is available for pre-order via Amazon and iTunes, while special bundles and signed editions are on sale at RatPak.

KXM Scatterbrain tracklist

Scatterbrain Breakout Big Sky Country Calypso Not A Single Word Obsession Noises in the Sky Panic Attack It’s Never Enough True Deceivers Stand Together Angel

