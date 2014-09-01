KXM only had 10 days to produce album

Guitarist George Lynch says he and his KXM bandmates only had 10 days to write and record their debut album, which was released in May this year.

Lynch, together with Korn drummer Ray Luzier and King’s X bassist/vocalist Doug Pinnick holed themselves up in the studio for 10 days, and Lynch says they had no idea how the project would turn out as they had never played together previously.

He tells radio show Do You Know Jack?: “KXM was a natural chemistry – it was really beautiful. The process of writing and recording the album was very brief. We threw ourselves together in a vacant house that we built a studio in – it was very remote. We got in there with our sleeping bags and boxes of food, water and beer and we just stayed there for 10 days and wrote and recorded the whole record.

“It was a really fun experience. I had never done anything quite like that. It was such a productive amount of work in such a short period of time, but it turned out great. We had no idea what was going to happen as we’d never played together before and we didn’t write any songs until we got there.”

He continues: “Ten days to write and record 13 songs – that’s a lot of work. Two of those days were for guitar overdubs and one more day to do guitar solos. We didn’t have the luxury of living with it and keep building on it – we were just shooting from the hip.”

Lynch is also working on a project with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet called Sweet/Lynch. The pair are joined by bassist James LoMenzo and drummer Brian Tichy.

They are working on an as-yet-untitled album due for launch in spring 2015, but they’ll release a lyric video for the track September on September 11 – a tribute to those who lost their lives in the World Trade Center attacks in 2001.

Lynch says: “It will probably make a lot of people who still have an affinity to that 80s music very happy because it has strong elements of that.”