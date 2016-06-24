Motionless In White release new single 570

Motionless In White have made their new single 570 available as a free download.

The track can be downloaded via the group’s website and has also been made available to stream. It’s not clear whether the single will appear on the band’s upcoming fourth album.

So far, there’s no title or release date for the follow-up to 2014’s Reincarnate, which will not appear on the band’s long-time label Fearless Records.

Frontman Chris Motionless said in January: “There’s a lot of pressure to try to top everything we’ve ever done before and write the best record of our career.

“But at the same time, I’m really excited about it. I’ve never been this excited to finish a record before. I’m always dreading it and stressed out to the max.”

Motionless In White have a number of tour dates remaining in 2016.

Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park-Main Street Lot, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 29: Nashville Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Phoenix Event Complex, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium at Jack Murphy Field, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

Sep 27: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center , IL

Oct 01: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Oct 08: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 12: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

