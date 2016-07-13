Dunsmuir plan return to roots of heavy metal

Dunsmuir’s Brad Davis says the supergroup set out to get back to the roots of heavy metal on their self-titled debut album.

Along with the Fu Manchu bassist, Dunsmuir also features Clutch frontman Neil Fallon, ex Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice and The Company Band guitarist Dave Bone.

The record is due out on July 22 – and Davis reports the group delved deep into their influences when recording the album.

Davis tells Rock Radio NI: “We wanted to trim the fat and get back to what we consider the roots of heavy metal. Dunsmuir for me pays homage to my favourite heavy metal influences: Sabbath, Dio, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, as well as a lot of NWOBHM stuff. Of course this is all filtered through our own personal way of playing.”

He gives some insight into how the four members worked through the 10 tracks which appear on the final tracklist.

Davis continues: “Our process starts as a sort of musical assembly line. The basic riffs and parts generally originate from Dave or me. We did a good amount of rehearsing and arranging with Vinny. We would send Neil songs and he would work on them back home.

“Finally we got together for a pre production session where we really tore the songs apart and put them back together with musical and arrangement input from everyone.”

As for future tour plans, Davis adds: “I would love to but it would be a question of everyone’s schedules lining up. Hopefully some day.”

The vinyl album will come with a signed lithograph of the sleeve artwork and it’s available for pre-order now.

Dunsmuir tracklist