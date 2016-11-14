Watch Magenta perform Devil At The Crossroads live

Magenta have released a video of them performing Devil At The Crossroads live.

It’s lifted from their new live DVD, which they’ve officially named Chaos From The Stage. It was filmed at Leamington Spa’s Assembly Hall last November.

The Welsh outfit will embark on their biggest ever UK tour next spring for their 15th anniversary and their forthcoming as-yet-untitled album, which is due out in April 2017.

Rob Reed said of the follow-up to 2013’s Twenty Seven Club: “We haven’t played live a huge amount in the last couple of years, so it will be great to get back on the road for an extended series of dates and play pieces from the new album alongside some of our older material.”

Further release details from Chaos From The Stage will be made available in due course.

Magenta UK tour 2017

Mar 31: Cardiff Globe

Apr 01: Wath Montgomery Hall

Apr 02: Bilston Robin

Apr 08: London Boston Music Rooms

Apr 09: Southampton Talking Heads

May 13: St Helens Citadel

